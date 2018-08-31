83-year-old Arkansas man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

FRANKLINTON, La. – An 83-year-old Arkansas man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Franklinton, Louisiana, late last year.

A Washington Parish grand jury handed down the indictment against Clyde Waymon Williams of Monette, Arkansas, on August 28.

Williams faces charges of first degree rape of a victim under 13 and sexual battery of a victim under 13, according to Washington Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Williams allegedly raped the girl at a hotel in Franklinton in December 2017.

