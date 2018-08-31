Body in Lansing sewer identified as that of missing man

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police in Lansing say the body of a man found in a sewer was that of a missing man.

Spokesman Bob Merritt said Friday that body was that of 33-year-old Danny Lee Tamez of Lansing. He says Tamez was recently reported as a missing person.

Merritt says a cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

The decomposing body was found on Aug. 21 during a routine check of a sewer system in Michigan’s capital city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869 or Michigan State Police Detective Andrew Adamczyk at 517-483-6866.