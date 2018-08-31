Dylan and his ducks celebrate his 13th birthday

Posted 5:49 PM, August 31, 2018, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- August 31st is Dylan Dyke's 13th birthday. His parents, Mark and Jen, say they're so thankful Dylan and his therapy ducks, Nibbles and Bill, get to celebrate together. They almost didn't.

Dylan has autism. His ducks are his best friends.

About a week ago the Georgetown Township Board met to discuss if Dylan would be allowed to keep his ducks based on current township ordinance. They didn't reach a final vote, but all agreed they would work with Dylan's family to let him keep his ducks.

Dylan's dad plans to build an in-ground pond for the ducks, as well as an elevated coop for the ducks to nest, and says he's working on a more specific proposal to present to the township based on the ducks' needs.

