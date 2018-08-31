Embrace your inner lumber jack at the Newaygo Logging Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make Labor Day Weekend one to remember by attending an event like no other in West Michigan, the Newaygo Logging Festival.

Downtown Newaygo will be filed with lumber jack demonstrations, wood carvings, arts and crafts for the kids, food vendors, exhibits, and so much more.

Even for those who aren't skilled lumber jacks can still participate in logging activities, like the USLRA Amateur Log Rolling Competition, a hot dog eating contest, or the Big Boys Horse Pull.

The festival is Friday through Sunday, followed by the Labor Day Parade on Monday.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.