Fatal one-car crash in Ottawa County closes Luce Street

Posted 7:11 PM, August 31, 2018, by

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Ottawa County Sheriff’s investigators say speeding may’ve been a factor in a fatal one-car crash late Friday afternoon in Tallmadge Township.

It happened around 5:01 p.m., in the 1500 block of Luce Street, east of 20th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was heading eastbound on Luce Street when he or she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and went off the north side of the road, striking a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

While the investigation continued Friday evening, Luce Street was closed between 20th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

The name of the driver will be released after family is notified, according to police, who also did not immediately

