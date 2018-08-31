Hot and humid Labor Day Weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- Over the last couple of days, the mornings (and even afternoons,) have felt like fall! A few of our morning lows have started out in the 40s and low 50s, but that’s going to be in the rearview mirror shortly.

Heat and humidity will increase ahead of a warm front that’s going to move through early Saturday. Expect an initial line of showers and thunderstorms to begin the day and linger into early afternoon.

A break will follow, but as this front lingers and another one moves in behind it, our chances will increase again later in the night.

Saturday looks to be the most widespread coverage of rain, with a few thunderstorms popping up Sunday and Monday.

Keep your umbrella handy and have a backup plan in case you get stuck under one of these thunderstorms that may develop this weekend. Stay safe and enjoy the holiday weekend!