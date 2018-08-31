Is Younkers coming back?

(FOX 17) — The Younkers store at the Rivertown Crossings Mall is about closed, but the Younkers.com website has an interesting message.

What does this mean exactly? It is not clear. The site reads “Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. We appreciate your loyalty & look forward tobeing able to serve you again soon.”

The same message can be found at the top of the Herberger’s, Carson’s and Bon-Ton websites.

Bon Ton Stores filed for bankruptcy in February. In April, the company announced four Michigan stores, including the one at Rivertown Crossings in Grandville, would be closing. Merchandise has been sold out at the Grandville location and fixtures have been spoken for.

We’ll have updates when we get them.