Man dies in motorcycle crash in Kalamazoo Co.

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcycle driver died Thursday morning in Kalamazoo County when the driver of a pickup pulled out in front of him.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that Todd Pryor, 50, of Climax, was heading south on S. Sprinkle Road near E. S Avenue when a northbound pickup truck driven by a 81-year-old woman from Fulton turned left into Todd Pryor’s path. He died at the scene.

Pryor’s wife, Judy, 58, was riding on the back of the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.