Man missing from Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police in Portage are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Garrett Hatfield, 37, has been missing since walking out of Borgess Hospital on August 24. Family and friends are concerned for his safety, but police say that foul play is not suspected.

Hatfield is described as being 5’11” tall and about 185 lbs. Police don’t know what he was wearing at the time he went missing and they don’t know where he was intending to go when leaving the hospital. His picture is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage DPS at 269-324-9264.