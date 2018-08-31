Man’s body found floating in Muskegon Lake

Posted 11:15 AM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:31PM, August 31, 2018

Hartshorn Marina, Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A fisherman in Muskegon Lake found a man’s body Friday morning.

The body was floating about 15 feet from shore at the Hartshorn Marina.  The fisherman told Muskegon Police that also found an overturned dingy along the shore of the marina.

Police tell FOX 17 that the man is a Muskegon resident, but they are working to notify his family. They say there are no obvious signs of trauma and they suspect that the man drowned.

