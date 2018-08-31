Michigan road projects could be in limbo over contract dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - Road projects across the state could be in jeopardy as the organizations behind the work have failed to agree on a new contract.

A five-year contract for road workers ended on June 1st. Since then, reaching a new collective bargaining agreement has been in limbo and road projects may soon be too.

The two organizations representing the men and women who build Michigan's roads are at an impasse over worker wages and benefits. The Michigan Transportation and Infrastructure Association, or MITA, represents the companies who contract to build the roads and bridges. Operating Engineers Local 24 represents unionized road builders.

MITA is threatening a lockout on Tuesday, after Labor Day. It doesn't mean every road project will stop, but some will. Neither side would speculate what projects would be halted or for how long.