Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The American Academy of Pediatrics just issued new guidelines for car seats.

The group now says that kids should ride in rear-facing car seats until they reach the max height and weight that their seat can hold.

Previous advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics was to stop using a rear-facing seat when a child was two years old. Once kids outgrow the rear-facing seat, they should use a forward-facing one with a harness until they grow out of it.

After that, kids should use a booster seat until they are 8 to 12 years old.

Studies have shown using the right seat can reduce a child's risk of serious injury or death by more than 70 percent.

2. On Labor Day, you can take part in the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, and there are some big changes this year.

The Bridge Authority says that the walk will start from both ends of the bridge this year, eliminating the need for shuttle buses.

As a reminder to drivers, the bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Monday.

The walk starts at 7 a.m., but no one will be allowed to take part after 11:30.

3. Experience all things Polish at the Muskegon Polish Fest starting at 11 a.m. in Hackley Park.

There will be lots of food, music, dancing, and cultural activities.

On Sunday, there's a Polish Mass at St. Michael Church on 6th Street, followed by dinner.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus admission is free Friday until 4 p.m.

4. If you haven't gotten a chance to enjoy "Movies on Monroe" yet this summer, tonight is the last chance to experience it.

This week's double feature is "West Side Story" and "The Shape of Water." The movies were originally supposed to show back on July 20, but were rescheduled due to rain.

The first movie starts at 7:30, but general festivities will start about an hour before with prizes, music, and swing dance lessons.

5. It's National Trail Mix Day!

Trail mix is an ideal hick snack food because it's very lightweight, easy to store, nutritious and provides a quick energy boost.

It's claimed by some that trail mix was invented in 1968 by two California surfers who blended peanuts and raisins together for an energy snack. However in the 1958 novel, "The Dharma Bums," trail mix is mentioned when the two main characters describe the planned meals in preparation for their hiking trip.