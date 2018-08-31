Muskegon Catholic falls 21-7 to Notre Dame Prep
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Trump has decided his court nominee; big reveal tonight
-
With shutout streak in the rear view mirror, North Muskegon focuses on districts
-
-
Not Real News: Disney not remaking ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’
-
No. 14 Michigan won’t have Tarik Black at No. 12 Notre Dame
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Muskegon Heights 14
-
Muskegon Catholic Central excited about co-op with Western Michigan Christian
-
Muskegon trying to win back-to-back state championships for the 1st time
-
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
Muskegon 36, DeLaSalle 21
-
Harbaugh: Patterson will start at QB for Michigan vs Irish