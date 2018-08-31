× Muskegon man charged with 2017 rape

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon man is facing charges in a rape that happened almost a year ago.

Dandre Smart, 28, has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree and Armed Robbery in connection with the September 20, 2017 incident. He is also charged with two counts of Restricting and Obstructing Police after his arrest on August 22, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor, DJ Hilson.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was attacked outside her apartment at the Hickory Village apartments, which are just south of Baker College.

Smart is being held on a $505,000 bond.