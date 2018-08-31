New rooftop gastro pub to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new gastro pub is opening in Grand Rapids with a rooftop dining area.

The Friesian Gastro Pub will be located at 720 Michigan Street on the Medical Mile.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a rooftop dining area that will seat 50 people.

“The Friesian Gastro Pub aims to create a casual, neighborhood vibe with a full selection of drink offerings, while providing an eclectic twist on comfort food,” says owner and operator Craig Jones. “We intend to change the menu regularly with some globally-inspired selections, but not stray too far from what you’d expect in a neighborhood gastro pub.”

Owners have not released an official menu or an opening date yet.