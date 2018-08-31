Police release body camera video of handcuffing incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police have released body camera video from a controversial stop of three boys in the Burton Heights area last weekend.

Police handcuffed a 17-year-old and twin 11-year-old boys Sunday night near Eastern Avenue and Elliott Street after receiving a 911 call saying there was someone in a group of people with a gun. Police say the three boys fit the “general description” of the suspects from the call, and were in the same “general location”. The boys were found to be unarmed.

You can watch the entire 12 minute video here:

Thursday, police say they were reviewing the 911 communications and the footage from the officers body cameras and vehicle cameras.

Full post from GRPD: