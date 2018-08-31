Red Cross distributing Storm Damage cleanup kits Saturday

Posted 8:41 PM, August 31, 2018, by

PARIS, Mich.  — Mecosta County Emergency Management says emergency supplies will be distributed at four locations in the county Saturday, to residents impacted by this past week’s thunderstorms.

In a news release, the county says an American Red Cross distribution center at Green Township Hall, 21431 Northland Drive, will be open Saturday in Paris, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“All disaster assistance is free. These clean-up kits and supplies are a generous gift from the American public”.

The four locations distributing Emergency Supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Denton Township Fire Department
2600 S Gladwin Rd
Prudenville, MI

Markey Fire Department
2113 N Markey Rd
Houghton Lake, MI

Green Township Hall
21431 Northland Dr
Paris, MI

Baldwin Business Center
830 Michigan Ave
Baldwin, MI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s