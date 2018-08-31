Red Cross distributing Storm Damage cleanup kits Saturday

PARIS, Mich. — Mecosta County Emergency Management says emergency supplies will be distributed at four locations in the county Saturday, to residents impacted by this past week’s thunderstorms.
In a news release, the county says an American Red Cross distribution center at Green Township Hall, 21431 Northland Drive, will be open Saturday in Paris, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“All disaster assistance is free. These clean-up kits and supplies are a generous gift from the American public”.
The four locations distributing Emergency Supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:
Denton Township Fire Department
2600 S Gladwin Rd
Prudenville, MI
Markey Fire Department
2113 N Markey Rd
Houghton Lake, MI
Green Township Hall
21431 Northland Dr
Paris, MI
Baldwin Business Center
830 Michigan Ave
Baldwin, MI