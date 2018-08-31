Red Cross distributing Storm Damage cleanup kits Saturday

PARIS, Mich. — Mecosta County Emergency Management says emergency supplies will be distributed at four locations in the county Saturday, to residents impacted by this past week’s thunderstorms.

In a news release, the county says an American Red Cross distribution center at Green Township Hall, 21431 Northland Drive, will be open Saturday in Paris, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“All disaster assistance is free. These clean-up kits and supplies are a generous gift from the American public”.

The four locations distributing Emergency Supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Denton Township Fire Department

2600 S Gladwin Rd

Prudenville, MI

Markey Fire Department

2113 N Markey Rd

Houghton Lake, MI

Green Township Hall

21431 Northland Dr

Paris, MI

Baldwin Business Center

830 Michigan Ave

Baldwin, MI