Sergeant witnesses suspect exiting business, locates stolen property

Posted 6:44 AM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 08:13AM, August 31, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While out on patrol around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a sergeant from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety noticed a suspect exiting  business in the 600 Block of East Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo.

After making contact with the 28-year-old man, the sergeant determined that he actually had broke into the business through a window and stole property.

Officers were able to return all the stolen property to the business.

The suspect is now facing charges for breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s