Sergeant witnesses suspect exiting business, locates stolen property

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While out on patrol around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a sergeant from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety noticed a suspect exiting business in the 600 Block of East Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo.

After making contact with the 28-year-old man, the sergeant determined that he actually had broke into the business through a window and stole property.

Officers were able to return all the stolen property to the business.

The suspect is now facing charges for breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.