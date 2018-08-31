Son threatens mother with hunting knife, holds her captive for several hours

Posted 8:22 AM, August 31, 2018, by

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 42, is police custody after he reportedly threatened his mother with a hunting knife and held her captive for several hours at a residence in the 400 Block of River Road in Batavia Township.

The woman reported that her son threatened to kill her with a knife and was only able to escape by telling him that she needed to go to the hospital for her stab wound, according to police.

The man transported his mother to the hospital where the stab wound was initially reported as a “self inflicted knife wound.”

The hospital contact the police and following the investigation it was determined that the woman’s wound was from an assault by her son.

The man is now facing charges for felonious assault with a weapon, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with electronic communication.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s