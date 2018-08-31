Son threatens mother with hunting knife, holds her captive for several hours

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 42, is police custody after he reportedly threatened his mother with a hunting knife and held her captive for several hours at a residence in the 400 Block of River Road in Batavia Township.

The woman reported that her son threatened to kill her with a knife and was only able to escape by telling him that she needed to go to the hospital for her stab wound, according to police.

The man transported his mother to the hospital where the stab wound was initially reported as a “self inflicted knife wound.”

The hospital contact the police and following the investigation it was determined that the woman’s wound was from an assault by her son.

The man is now facing charges for felonious assault with a weapon, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with electronic communication.