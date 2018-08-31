Water-main breaks underway on two B.C. streets

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek says it appreciates “everyone’s patience” as crews work to repair a pair of water-main breaks.

It issued an alert around 10 p.m. Friday, shortly after the breaks happened on Lakeview Avenue and Treehaven Lane.

On Lakeview — Crews expect to make repairs through approximately 12:30 a.m. Water may be shut off on Lakeview, from Capital Avenue SW to Highland Avenue, and on Highland, from Surby Avenue to Columbia Avenue.

On Treehaven — Crews expect to make repairs through approximately 4:30 a.m. Water shutoff boundaries are not know at this time, so those in the area of the 200 block of Treehaven should be alert to the possibility of a water shutoff.