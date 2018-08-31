Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A 66-year-old Ludington woman died Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Ludington police say that the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Ludington Avenue (U.S. 10) and Jackson Boulevard. Witnesses told police that the woman was heading north crossing Ludington Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle heading west. Police say that the vehicle did have the green light.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and then taken on to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon where she died at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say that it does not appear that speed, alcohol or drug use by the driver were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.