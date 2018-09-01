× America pays tribute to John McCain

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Friends, family and former presidents gathered at Washington National Cathedral Saturday morning to honor the life of the late Sen. John McCain.

The ceremony featured tributes from Republican former President George W. Bush, who prevailed over McCain in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, and Democratic former President Barack Obama, who ran against McCain in the 2008 presidential election and won.

The remarks from former Democratic and Republican presidents who were once rivals to McCain sent an unmistakable message of unity and bipartisanship at a time when Washington is deeply divided.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut and Meghan McCain, one of the late senator’s daughters, were also on the list of those slated to speak at Saturday’s memorial service.

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, who delivered an emotional eulogy for McCain at a memorial service in Arizona on Thursday, served as a pallbearer on Saturday.

Actor Warren Beatty, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin and former chief of staff to McCain Mark Salter also served as pallbearers, among others.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close friend of McCain’s, and McCain’s children Jimmy and Sidney McCain took part in the ceremony as well.