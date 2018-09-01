× Audio equipment stolen from Branch County church

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say someone broke into a a church in Branch County and stole audio equipment.

Troopers from the MSP/Marshall Post say the breaking-and-entering at Snow Prairie Bible Church occurred between August 26 and Saturday morning, September 1. The location is 302 S. Snow Prairie Road.

Police say two Peavey amplifiers, a CD Recorder, a Sound mixer, several audio cables and a Laptop were stolen. The audio equipment is used to provide music for the church services.

If anyone has more information about the crime, they should call the MSP Marshall Post at (269)-550-0500.