Audio equipment stolen from Branch County church

Posted 6:30 PM, September 1, 2018, by
MSP Logo

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich.  – Michigan State Police say someone broke into a a church in  Branch County and stole audio equipment.

Troopers from the MSP/Marshall Post say the breaking-and-entering at Snow Prairie Bible Church occurred between August 26 and Saturday morning, September 1. The location is 302 S. Snow Prairie Road.

Police say two Peavey amplifiers, a CD Recorder, a Sound mixer, several audio cables and a Laptop were stolen. The audio equipment is used to provide music for the church services.

If anyone has more information about the crime, they should call the MSP Marshall Post at (269)-550-0500.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s