Blood Pressure medicine recalled for labeling mix-up

Posted 1:28 AM, September 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:29AM, September 1, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A blood pressure medication has been recalled for a labeling mix-up that could have “life-threatening” effects, according to the FDA.

Accord Healthcare has recalled one lot of 12.5 mg hydrochlorothiazide tablets after a bottle was found to have 100 tablets of Spironolactone.

Both drugs are used to treat high blood pressure, but the other type can raise potassium levels and result in extreme adverse effects in some patients.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The FDA says to make sure your pulls are a light orange color, with an “H” on one side, and the number 1 on the other side.

Report anything that doesn’t match to your pharmacist.

