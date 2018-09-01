× Calhoun County walk raises 40k for Alzheimer’s

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– A strong show of support for people in West Michigan living with Alzheimer’s.

The Calhoun County Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised $40,000 at last weekend’s event.

Organizers say that they were thrilled to see more than 300 people come out and support this year’s walk, despite the bad weather.

It was held at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek last Saturday.

All of the money raised will go towards support and care programs for the disease with hopes to one day find a cure.