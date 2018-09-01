× Marijuana operation found in Calhoun County

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is behind bars after deputies find a marijuana operation , following a call about a possible kidnapping.

This happened just after 9 p.m. at home in the 21000 block of 23 Mile Rd. in Lee Township.

Deputies say, they received an initial call about a 21-year-old woman being held against her will.

However, when police arrived they discovered she voluntarily went to the home, and say she was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

Deputies then found a illegal marijuana grow operation, leading to an arrest of a 49-year-old man from Cuba.

He is now facing charges of criminal sexual conduct, manufacturing and delivering marijuana.

He’s currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail