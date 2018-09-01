New housing development of over $10M to begin in Norton Shores

Posted 2:06 AM, September 1, 2018, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich.– Workers will soon begin work on a new housing unit here in West Michigan.

“The Cottages at Mona Kai” making the announcement after receiving the city of Norton Shores approval just last month.

The 36-unit condo style housing will cost over $10 million to complete and buyers will have the option to choose between 3 different floor plans.

All of the units will be separated unlike the previously built villas.

Officials say the first set of homes will be finished later this year and the rest being built in 20-19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s