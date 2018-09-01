× New housing development of over $10M to begin in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich.– Workers will soon begin work on a new housing unit here in West Michigan.

“The Cottages at Mona Kai” making the announcement after receiving the city of Norton Shores approval just last month.

The 36-unit condo style housing will cost over $10 million to complete and buyers will have the option to choose between 3 different floor plans.

All of the units will be separated unlike the previously built villas.

Officials say the first set of homes will be finished later this year and the rest being built in 20-19.