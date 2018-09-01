On and off again showers and storms arriving into West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – After a dry start we expect scattered showers and a possible storm across West Michigan. We are not expected a wash out, but can see periods of heavy downpours and some gusty winds. The heat and humidity is on with dew points surging back up in the oppressive mark and will stay there for several days.

Starting around late morning and early afternoon we expect our first round of these showers and storms. There can then be a break in the activity with a resurge of showers and possible storms starting around your dinner hour and continuing into the evening hours.

Lake Michigan water is unsafe to kick off the holiday weekend. A small craft advisory and high beach hazards are in place until Saturday evening with waves starting out around 3-5 feet. High currents and strong waves will also make the piers dangerous.

West Michigan will see on and off again showers through much of the full 7-day forecast. The heat and humidity remain through the week with relief not arriving until Thursday and Friday. Our biggest break in the showers and storm activity will be between Tuesday afternoon and much of the day on Wednesday.