One man taken to hospital, after stabbing under downtown GR overpass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a stabbing under an overpass at the U.S.-131/I-196 interchange downtown.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, where Turner Avenue NW curves underneath the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 (Gerald R. Ford Freeway), near Broadway Avenue.

A Grand Rapids Police spokesman told FOX 17 at the scene officers were told by witnesses that a group of males was standing under the overpass when one of the men was stabbed. Four men supposedly took off running.

However, GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg later said over the phone that there is “some concern” about the truth of the witnesses’ statements. Police say the victim and a woman companion – who are “regulars under the bridge” – were both “highly intoxicated” when questioned by investigators, allegedly. And Lt. Trigg says they were the only two witnesses to what actually happened. There are no solid suspect descriptions, he added.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening stab wounds to his arms and chest, and is in stable condition at a hospital.