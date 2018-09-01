Pedestrian dies after being hit on I-94 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All lanes of eastbound I-94 in Kalamazoo have reopened this morning following a deadly crash.

We’re told a pedestrian was struck and killed before 3 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94 near Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County.

The crash shut down a portion of the highway for nearly two hours while crews investigated.

No names have been released and it is not clear what led up to the crash or if the driver of the car was injured.

Anyone have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

