× Scattered power outages in West Michigan after storms knife through

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — Consumers Energy is reporting some scattered power outages in West Michigan, after a couple lines of thunderstorms swept through Saturday night.

In the Blanchard area of Montcalm County, the utility company was reporting 142 outages shortly after the initial reports came in around 8:25 p.m. There was no restoration time given, pending an investigation. That number was whittled to 87 outages, as of 8:55 p.m.

In northern Kent County, near Sand Lake, 53 outages were reported beginning at 7:15 p.m., with Consumers Energy estimating power would be restored by 7:15 p.m.

In Calhoun County, east of Albion, 137 utility customers were in the dark, with no restoration time estimated.

About 216 customers were without electrical service in Newaygo County, northeast of the City of Newaygo.