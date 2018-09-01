Scattered power outages in West Michigan after storms knife through

Posted 9:04 PM, September 1, 2018, by

Consumers Energy image https://www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — Consumers Energy is reporting some scattered power outages in West Michigan, after a couple lines of thunderstorms swept through Saturday night.

In the Blanchard area of Montcalm County, the utility company was reporting 142 outages shortly after the initial reports came in around 8:25 p.m. There was no restoration time given, pending an investigation. That number was whittled to 87 outages, as of 8:55 p.m.

In northern Kent County, near Sand Lake, 53 outages were reported beginning at 7:15 p.m., with Consumers Energy estimating power would be restored by 7:15 p.m.

In Calhoun County, east of Albion, 137 utility customers were in the dark, with no restoration time estimated.

About 216 customers were without electrical service in Newaygo County, northeast of the City of Newaygo.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s