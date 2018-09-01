× Soo Locks West Center Pier project funding approved

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A construction contract for major repairs at the Soo Locks has officially been announced.

Roen Salvage Company, located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was awarded the contract for more than $1.9 million by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday.

The money will go toward replacing mooring bollards and bollard foundations at the Soo Locks facility.

The Army Corps says that the construction to replace pier bollards will take place along the West Center Pier.

The construction will focus on the long, narrow, marine structure that separates the North Canal and the South Canal at the entrance to the navigation locks at Sault Ste. Marie.

Crews will also be removing and replacing the walkway pavement adjacent to the bollards.

The Army Corps does reassure that the project will have minimal effect to shipping traffic and construction will yield to commercial vessels during passage.

Work is expected to begin in spring and should be complete by the end of the summer of 2019.