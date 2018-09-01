Tornado Warnings in effect for Calhoun, Mecosta counties

Posted 7:03 PM, September 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, September 1, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Warnings for southern Calhoun County, in effect until 8:15 p.m. Saturday, and for Mecosta County until 8:30 p.m.  The earlier tornado warnings for Barry and Kalamazoo counties were canceled around 7:20 p.m., shortly before they were set to expire.

 

From the National Weather Service alerts page:

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a 

* Tornado Warning for... 
Southern Calhoun County in south central Michigan... 

* Until 815 PM EDT. 



* At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 
was located over Union City, or 12 miles northwest of Coldwater, 
moving east at 20 mph. 
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. 
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. 
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without 
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. 
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree 
damage is likely. 

* This dangerous storm will be near... 
Burlington around 735 PM EDT. 
Tekonsha around 750 PM EDT. 
Albion and Homer around 815 PM EDT. 
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED 
HAIL...1.00IN

———————

EARLIER post:

From the National Weather Service alerts page:

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a 

* Tornado Warning for... 
Southwestern Barry County in southwestern Michigan... 
Northeastern Kalamazoo County in southwestern Michigan... 



* Until 730 PM EDT. 

* At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 
was located near Richland, or 6 miles southeast of Plainwell, 
moving east at 25 mph. 
HAZARD...Tornado. 
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. 
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without 
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. 
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree 
damage is likely. 

* This dangerous storm will be near... 
Richland around 705 PM EDT. 
South Gull Lake, Midland Park and Hickory Corners around 715 PM 
EDT. 
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED 
HAIL...<.75IN

 

