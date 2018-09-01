× Two men shot in southwest Grand Rapids late Saturday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were shot on Grand Rapids’ southwest side late Saturday night, and police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 they’re looking into a witness report that it may’ve been some Hispanic men who fled in a car. But a K-9 search also was conducted – to no avail – according to GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg.

He says the two men who were shot were taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

The incident occurred around 10:34 p.m. The location was the 2000 block of Darwin Avenue, which is at Burton Street, west of Buchanan Avenue.

There’s no indication yet what led to the shootings.

It was the second shooting the GRPD had to handle over the past few days. None of the shootings were related, evidently.

On Thursday, one person was shot in the foot outside Ottawa Hills High School.