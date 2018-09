× You can join the movement and participate in Mayors’ Grand River Clean up next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– We are one week away from the largest one day river clean up in Michigan.

The 15th Annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is Saturday, September 8th at 6th Street Bridge Park in Grand Rapids.

Last year, more than 22,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were picked out of the river thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

If you do come out there will be food and beer for adults.