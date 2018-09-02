4 kayaks flip on Rogue River in Rockford

Posted 3:30 PM, September 2, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, September 2, 2018

The overturned kayaks washed up against the dam in downtown Rockford. (Daren Bower Photo)

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Four kayaks overturned, spilling their occupants into the Rogue River on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the water’s quickly moving current caused the four boats to go into trees and flip over.

The kayaks’ four occupants all were able to quickly get out of the water safely when they were picked up by other kayakers and canoeists and taken to shore.

Rescuers then concentrated their efforts on removing the kayaks, which had continued downstream and washed up against the dam in downtown Rockford.

The Cannon Township Fire Department dispatched its hovercraft to the area, first to help rescue the kayakers and then to help rescue their boats.

