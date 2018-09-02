× Campaign to bring cruise ships to the Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – State officials are launching a new campaign to attract cruise ships to the Great Lakes.

Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials are working on “Cruise the Great Lakes” initiative.

Officials say it’s a plan to grow tourism to the mitten state.

They say that cruise ship tourism on the great lakes is expected to grow significantly in coming years, with two new vessels planned to begin by the year 2020.

State officials say eight ships are expected to visit this year alone.