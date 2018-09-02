× Driver seriously injured in crash near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One motorist was seriously hurt and the other suffered no injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Lowell at midday Sunday.

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash with injuries at Morse

Lake Avenue and 52nd Street in Lowell Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1987 Suzuki Samurai driven by a 78-year-old Alto man failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and collided with a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 43-year-old Caledonia woman.

The Suzuki driver was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by Rockford Ambulance with serious injuries.

The Mitsubishi driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.