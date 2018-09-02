Family hopes to continue operating Sleeping Bear Dunes ferry

Posted 10:43 AM, September 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45AM, September 2, 2018

LELAND, Mich. (AP) — The present generation of a family that has operated ferries between the mainland and two Lake Michigan islands for more than a century hopes to keep the job a while longer.

Michael Grosvenor and his sister, Megan Munoz, are fourth-generation co-owners of Manitou Island Transit, which provides ferry services at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The vessel runs between the village of Leland and North Manitou and South Manitou islands from mid-May through early November.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that their contract with the National Park Service will expire around the end of the year. The agency is accepting applications for a company to handle the task for the next 10 years.

Munoz says her family will try to keep its streak going.

