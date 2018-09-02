× Grand Rapids Police Department introduces new youth council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school students have a chance to apply to be part of a youth council with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The “Impact” program is open to students who live, work, or go to school in the city of Grand Rapids.

The department says the council is a platform for students to voice their opinions, and help the chief with current issues.

City officials hope that their insight will help police better serve the community.

You don’t have to be interested in a career in law enforcement to apply.

There are 25 spots available, and applications will be taken through October 1st.

If you’re interested, go to grandrapidsmi.gov