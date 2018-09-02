× Labor day cook-off with FOX 17 morning crew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not only is it Labor Day weekend, but college football has officially kicked off and NFL is about to begin and that calls for lots of good eats.

FOX 17’s Alyssa Hearin, Brody Carter, Candace Monacelli and Candese Charles took on a cook-off and shared some of their favorites and new recipes including a deviled eggs, cowboy caviar dip, fruit angel food cake and puppy chow.

Who’s the real winner? You decide!

Alyssa’s Angel Fluffy Fruit Food Cake:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brody Carter's Cowboy Caviar:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Candace Monacelli's Puppy Chow: Please enable Javascript to watch this video