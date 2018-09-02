Labor day cook-off with FOX 17 morning crew

Posted 9:22 AM, September 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29AM, September 2, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not only is it Labor Day weekend, but college football has officially kicked off and NFL is about to begin and that calls for lots of good eats.

FOX 17’s Alyssa Hearin, Brody Carter, Candace Monacelli and Candese Charles took on a cook-off and shared some of their favorites and new recipes including a deviled eggs, cowboy caviar dip, fruit angel food cake and puppy chow.

Who’s the real winner? You decide!

Alyssa’s Angel Fluffy Fruit Food Cake: 

Brody Carter's Cowboy Caviar: 

Candace Monacelli's Puppy Chow: 

Candese Charles Deviled Eggs: 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s