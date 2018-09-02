× Mackinac Bridge walkers will get new options, heavy traffic

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Participants in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge should expect some changes — and prepare for traffic tie-ups.

The 5-mile-long bridge will be closed to vehicles Monday from 6:30 a.m. until noon. Historically, two lanes were designated for vehicles and the other two for walkers. But because of safety concerns, officials decided in 2017 to keep vehicles off the bridge during the walk.

What’s new this year is that walkers will have several options. They can start on the north or south side of the bridge, cross halfway, then return. If they go all the way across, they’ll have to arrange their own transportation back because no buses will be operating. Or, they can walk all the way back — adding up to about a 10-mile hike.