Michiganders are moving but not out of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new survey says 1 in 4 Michiganders are planning to move this year.

According to Triple A, majority of people say they plan to move by the end of the summer.

However, they say not many people are planning to actually leave the state.

Nearly 50 percent of people are staying in Michigan, and another 30 percent are staying in the same city they currently live.