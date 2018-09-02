Michiganders capture video of rare tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- The storm that spawned a tornado in Prairieville Township was captured on camera by many people in the area. In the modern day and age of everyone having a smart phone that means we have a lot of opportunity for someone to capture incredible events like a tornado on video. David Zuiderveen was one of those people who was quick with his cell phone. His video shows the funnel cloud rotating as it moves toward Little Long Lake.

We see this really odd cloud and it's dropping to the ground. I mean we get large clouds here in Michigan but this one's going to the ground. And it's slowly spinning and when we saw that we thought could this really be a tornado," says Kalamazoo resident, David Zuiderveen.

Chad Stopher also captured video of the tornado as it was forming outside his home in Richland.

"I was watching the clouds dissipate up into the vortex and then all of a sudden it came down. As you can see in the video it started sprinkling a little bit and then it came down and then a double you could see another little spinner to the right," says Richland resident Chad Stopher.

Tornadoes aren't that common in Michigan, a rare sight for those who watched it form and move across the land.

"Once in a lifetime here in Michigan we don't get very many tornadoes. More straight line winds than anything else," says Stopher.

No injuries were reported, but did cause some property damage in Hickory Corners. The people who saw it say it may have been amazing but they're glad the severe weather is over.