GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R Ford airport has a new program helping the homeless across West Michigan.

The airport is calling it ‘For GRReat Change’.

Coin containers have been placed at both the Pre-TSA check out and standard security lines.

Whatever is raised will be matched by the Lake Michigan Credit Union, and then donated to the Mel trotter Ministries.