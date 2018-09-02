On and off again showers expected for Sunday and Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – After morning showers and storms we will stay mostly dry for the afternoon. Partly cloudy sky will be the call with warm and humid temperatures working into the mid and upper 80s. In the evening, we can see an isolated shower or a possible storm develop before more scattered showers and a possible storm push through during our overnight hours.

Starting after sunset we will see showers and possible storms move through West Michigan overnight continuing into Monday morning. The Labor holiday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Most of the shower and storm activity will be at the early morning hours and then again in the late afternoon and evening. Keep the Fox 17 mobile weather app handy with live radar updates.

Lake Michigan water is improving through the holiday weekend. Waves are diminishing throughout Sunday working towards 1-3 feet by the evening. Winds will be out of the south and southwest anywhere from 10 to 20 mph. Waves on Labor day will calm to around 1-2 feet with waves out of the southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

West Michigan will see on and off again showers through much of the full 7-day forecast. The heat and humidity remain through the week with relief not arriving until Thursday and Friday. Our biggest break in the showers and storm activity will be between Tuesday afternoon and much of the day on Wednesday.