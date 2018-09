× One dead after being struck by a car

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is dead after being struck by a car.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Hwy, west of Nixon Rd. in Eaton County.

The victim is being identified for as a 68- year-old woman from Grand Ledge.

Saginaw Hwy was closed for several hours while Deputies investigated the accident, but is now back open.

There is no word yet on whether the driver will face charges.