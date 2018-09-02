Police looking for suspect in boat trailer theft in Newaygo County

BIG PRAIRIE, Mich. — Police are asking for help in identifying the driver of this SUV pictured below. They’re wanted in connection to the reported theft of a boat trailer.

According to surveillance photos released by the sheriff’s office, the trailer was stolen on July 25th before 5 p.m.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle in question is a 1996-1999 Chevy Suburban 1500, white with black rocker panels, running boards, aftermarket black wheels, with rust along the bottom of the rear doors.

Call police at 231-689-5288, or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.