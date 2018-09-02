× Sam’s Club home delivery service now available in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shopping with Sam`s Club just got easier, as the company expands its same-day home delivery service to the Grand Rapids area.

The best part is that you don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member. Instacart customers will also have the option to shop without a membership, with the convenience of same-day delivery.

However Sam’s Club member will receive membership rewards and lower pricing on certain items.

With the home delivery service your groceries will be delivered in an hour.