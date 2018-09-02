× Heavy storm damage left behind in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY – Saturday night thunderstorms moved through our southern communities with severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings throughout Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Mecosta and Barry counties. Areas around Hickory Corners and Gull Lake saw the worst damage with strong winds, heavy rainfall, plenty of lightning and thunder in a supercell thunderstorm. No injuries have been reported at this time as a possible tornado could have touched down in some of these southern neighborhoods. The NWS will survey the hardest hit areas Sunday afternoon and most likely again on Monday to determine exactly what happened.

Sunday morning thousands of customers woke up without power along with down trees and power lines. Here is a look at the damage in one neighborhood in Hickory Corners.

Multiple locations were left with damage from these storms as crews will continue to clean up in our southern communities. Here is a look at another neighborhood with damage in Hickory Corners.

NWS is expected to have updates on the storm damage reports throughout Sunday evening and Monday. Stay with Fox 17 for the latest information and make sure to download the our mobile weather app for future storms to receive alerts and live radar updates.